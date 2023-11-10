Irina Shayk spotted at Tom Brady's apartment, fueling romance rumours

Irina Shayk was spotted entering Tom Brady's apartment building in New York City on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance between the two celebrities.



Shayk, 37, was dressed in an all-black leather ensemble and was seen arriving at Brady's Tribeca apartment building in a chauffeured SUV. She waited for nearly 10 minutes in her car before getting out and rushing into the building.

Brady, 46, had arrived at his apartment earlier that afternoon, but he stayed in his SUV for about 20 minutes before Shayk arrived.

The two celebrities were first linked in July 2023, but they reportedly split in September after their relationship "fizzled out." However, their latest sighting together suggests that they may have rekindled their romance.

Representatives for both Shayk and Brady have declined to comment on their relationship status.

Rumors of a rekindled romance between Shayk and Brady have been circulating for several weeks.

In October, the two were spotted having dinner together in London. And in early November, they were seen together at a New York Fashion Week event.

Shayk has previously said that she prefers to keep her personal life private. However, her latest sighting at Brady's apartment building suggests that she may be open to letting the public know more about their relationship.