Rachel Zegler cherishes bond with 'Hunger Games’ alum Jennifer Lawrence

Rachel Zegler cherishes her bond with 'Hunger Games’ alum Jennifer Lawrence

Rachel Zegler opened up about her sweet bond with The Hunger Games alum Jennifer Lawrence at the London premiere of the movie’s latest instalment, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.



In conversation with People, Zegler, who portrays the character of Lucy Gray Baird in movie's recent part, shared that she was able to bond with Lawrence over the fact that they both have common friends.



"One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did No Hard Feelings with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence [Hunger Games] is obsessed with her," the 22-year-old actress added.



Zelger further shared that she didn’t meet the Academy Award winner actress before filming, as it "relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing."



Lawrence played the role of Katniss Everdeen in the first four parts of The Hunger Games.



Later, the West Side Story actress admitted that "if Lawrence had ever wanted to give me tips, I absolutely would have been open to hearing them."

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the sci-fi will hit the big screens on November 13.

