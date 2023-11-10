Rachel Zegler cherishes bond with 'Hunger Games’ alum Jennifer Lawrence

Rachel Zegler opened up about her sweet bond with The Hunger Games alum Jennifer Lawrence at the London premiere of the movie’s latest instalment, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
In conversation with People, Zegler, who portrays the character of Lucy Gray Baird in movie's recent part, shared that she was able to bond with Lawrence over the fact that they both have common friends.
"One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did No Hard Feelings with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence [Hunger Games] is obsessed with her," the 22-year-old actress added.
Zelger further shared that she didn’t meet the Academy Award winner actress before filming, as it "relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing."
Lawrence played the role of Katniss Everdeen in the first four parts of The Hunger Games.
Later, the West Side Story actress admitted that "if Lawrence had ever wanted to give me tips, I absolutely would have been open to hearing them."
Directed by Francis Lawrence, the sci-fi will hit the big screens on November 13.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift create a buzz on social media with their latest romantic outing
An employee named Kenny Iwamasa was reportedly 'an individual living with Perry and monitoring him'
Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision not to work with Martin Scorsese is shocking because of previous work relation
Rachel shares her thoughts on people’s takes in a new interview
Prince Harry is said to be "under pressure" from his wife Meghan Markle
Columbian singer Shakira is accused of accumulating fraud of 14.5 million euros of taxes