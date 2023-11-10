Kate Middleton wears camo to her regiment in new royal title debut

Kate Middleton didn’t come to play during her latest appearance.
The Princess of Wales, 41, was dressed for success in her debut as the newly appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, dressed head-to-hip in camo as she visited the regiment for the first time.
For the esteemed occasion, Princess Kate sported a full camouflage jacket, vest, and helmet, accessorised with a red poppy pin.
The pin is a symbol used since 1921 to signify Remembrance Day and commemorate military members who have died in war.
The camo ensemble was worn over a black turtleneck and blazer, paired with black skinny boots and brown laced boots.
The royal spent the day partaking in several activities, including learning about radio communication and reconnaissance drones, and was apparently a “natural” at driving an armoured vehicle, per The Telegraph.
As she took a break from the activities and spoke with QDG personnel and their families about their experiences, Kate traded her camo jacket for a classier blazer, red pin still on display.
But this wasn’t the first time that the Princess wore camo for a day of training, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for a day of training exercises in the snow.
Netflix is currently brimming with thousands of shows for every genre
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift create a buzz on social media with their latest romantic outing
An employee named Kenny Iwamasa was reportedly 'an individual living with Perry and monitoring him'
Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision not to work with Martin Scorsese is shocking because of previous work relation
Rachel shares her thoughts on people’s takes in a new interview
Prince Harry is said to be "under pressure" from his wife Meghan Markle