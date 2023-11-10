Kate Middleton wears camo to her regiment in new royal title debut

Kate Middleton didn’t come to play during her latest appearance.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was dressed for success in her debut as the newly appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, dressed head-to-hip in camo as she visited the regiment for the first time.

For the esteemed occasion, Princess Kate sported a full camouflage jacket, vest, and helmet, accessorised with a red poppy pin.

The pin is a symbol used since 1921 to signify Remembrance Day and commemorate military members who have died in war.

The camo ensemble was worn over a black turtleneck and blazer, paired with black skinny boots and brown laced boots.

The royal spent the day partaking in several activities, including learning about radio communication and reconnaissance drones, and was apparently a “natural” at driving an armoured vehicle, per The Telegraph.

As she took a break from the activities and spoke with QDG personnel and their families about their experiences, Kate traded her camo jacket for a classier blazer, red pin still on display.

But this wasn’t the first time that the Princess wore camo for a day of training, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for a day of training exercises in the snow.