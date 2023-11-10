Harry Styles debuts buzzcut during U2 concert date with girlfriend Taylor Russell

Harry Styles shaved off his signature long locks once again – and he went all the way this time.

Styles, 29, debuted the new look while attending the U2 concert in Las Vegas’ with his girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29.

In videos and pictures obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the Watermelon Sugar High singer put his newly–shaved head on full display, holding his new boo as they swayed to the rock band’s 1987 smash hit, Where the Streets Have No Name.

The enamoured pair looked captivated by the massive dome, taking in the images as they encompassed the audience.

Eye witnesses present at the awe-inspiring concert told the outlet that the new couple looked every bit in love, cuddling, kissing, and snapping sweet couple selfies throughout the date night.

But though the duo were elated, fans of the former One Direction member were devastated at the loss of his iconic hair, with some even likening the move to Britney Spears infamously chopping off her defining blonde locks during a difficult period in her life in 2007.

“To everyone posting the pic of Harry Styles with his shaved head, please stop it’s hurting me emotionally, mentally and physically,” one fan pleaded on X (formerly Twitter).

“Is Harry Styles in a midlife crisis,” another joked. “HARRY TAKE THAT BALD CAP OFF RN DON’T PLAY WITH ME [sic].”

This isn’t the first time that the three-time Grammy-winner shocked fans with the big chop, having previously cut off and donated his shoulder-length hair to charity.