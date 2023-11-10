Inside Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson's close bond

Taylor Swift sends Kelly Clarkson gifts after every re-recording for this sweet reason

Taylor Swift is forever grateful to Kelly Clarkson for giving her some career-changing advice.

In an interview with E! News published Thursday, Clarkson, 41, revealed that the international pop sensation, 33, “just sent [her] flowers.”

“She’s so nice… She was like, Every time I release something’ – ‘cause she just did 1989 I got that really cute cardigan, too,” the original American Idol winner revealed, adding that she loves how kind Swift is.

The Since U Been Gone songstress also further gave props to Swift for being a “very smart businesswoman” and re-gaining control over her music after her old record label was bought out by Scooter Braun in 2019.

In fact, it was Clarkson who was among the first people to tell the Love Story genius to re-record all her music so she can own it again.

“Just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them [sic] but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” Clarkson wrote in a tweet addressed to Swift.



