Anushka Sharma flaunts ‘baby bump’ in recent outing with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma's visible 'baby bump' sparks second pregnancy rumours

Anushka Sharma, who is reportedly expecting her second child with Virat Kohli, was recently spotted flaunting her baby bump in her recent public appearance.



In a viral video shared by Pinkvilla, the power couple was seen walking hand-in-hand during their latest outing, however, the actress' baby bump grabbed the attention of fans.

For the date night, Anushka wore a chic black schiffli short dress with balloon sleeves.

On the other hand, the globally celebrated cricketer donned an oversized grey plain shirt, paired with light grey trousers.



For the past few days, several reports have been circulating on Indian media that the couple is expecting their second child.

As per Hindustan Times, they will soon share the happy news with their fans and well-wishers.

A source revealed to the publication that the couple was recently spotted at maternity clinic in Mumbai. However, they requested media persons to not publish their photos.

"They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon," the source said.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.

