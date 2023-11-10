Why Taylor Swift gifts Kelly Clarkson flowers post-re-recordings? REVEALED

Taylor Swift charms Kelly Clarkson: Exclusive interview unveils the 'gorgeous' gift.

Kelly Clarkson shared details of a recent sweet gift from Taylor Swift, leaving fans unable to shake it off.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show exclusively told E! News about the thoughtful gesture, saying, "You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers."

The connection between the two artists goes beyond the floral surprise, with Taylor acknowledging Kelly's 2019 suggestion to re-record her music following the acquisition of her catalog.

Kelly expressed admiration for Taylor's strategic move, stating, "She's a very smart businesswoman." While Kelly believes Taylor would have navigated the situation independently, she appreciates the artist's kindness and resilience.

The interview highlights the camaraderie between two powerhouse women in the music industry and the mutual respect they share.



Kelly Clarkson lauded Swifties for rallying behind Taylor Swift during her re-recording journey.

The American Idol alum expressed her admiration, stating, "It's so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it's important."

Clarkson emphasized the significance of fans supporting Taylor's decision to reclaim ownership of her music catalog, considering the profound impact Swift's songs have had on countless lives.

The sentiment reflects a broader appreciation for the connection between artists and their fanbases, highlighting the importance of empowering musicians to have control over their artistic legacies.

