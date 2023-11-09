Dolly Parton dishes out key to nearly 60-year happy marriage

Dolly Parton has recently dished out key ingredient to her almost 60-year happy marriage with husband Carl Dean.



Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Thursday, Dolly said, “We've been together 59 [years], we dated two years, and then we just celebrated our 57th anniversary on May 30.”

Spilling her secret about stable marital relation, Dolly stated, “I think so much of it is the fact that we are honest and open and we have a warped sense of humour!”

While discussing about her husband, the country musician revealed, “He is crazy, he is so funny and clever.”

“And I have a great sense of humour from both sides of my family so I think the humour has always been good,” remarked the music icon.

Moreover, Dolly mentioned, “There's the respect and the love and I just like him!”

“You know, I would have liked him if he wasn't my husband, if he was somebody else's husband I say, ‘You know that Carl Dean, ain't he funny? Ain't he a good guy?’ so think it's just that mutual respect and we just like each other,” explained the singer.

Meanwhile, Dolly added her husband “never gives her an honest opinion in a cruel way”.