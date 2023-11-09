Shania Twain's tour bus involved in horrific road accident

Shania Twain's tour bus, according to reports, met with a horrifying event leaving bus left several staff members hospitalised.



The Canadian singer,58, and her group were reportedly travelling between Winnipeg and Saskatoon at the time of the tragedy. Shania has been reported as safe and not having been on the bus at the time of the event.

It occurs as the legendary country singer continues her Queen of Me Tour, which has been well-received by audiences for her exciting live performances.

In a statement provided to the Mirror, Shania's management company acknowledged the incident. According to a Maverick Management representative, "One crew bus and one truck from the Shania Twain - Queen Of Me tour were involved in a highway accident driving between Winnipeg and Saskatoon."

"Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals."

The statement continued: "We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

The incident happened while the singer and crew were travelling the roughly 500 miles from Winnipeg, where Shania performed on Tuesday, to Saskatoon, where she will perform on Thursday.

The legendary Canadian pop singer has been putting out appealing songs since the early 1990s, and her current set list includes some of her best-known hits. Fans' opinions of the striking ensembles she has worn on stage are divided due to her choice of clothing.