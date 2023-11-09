This Morning: Coleen Rooney unveils secrets as she talks about husband Wayne scandals

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the reasons behind her decision to finally break her silence on her husband Wayne's cheating and prostitute scandals.

In her newly released tell-all memoir, My Account, the 37-year-old WAG candidly shares her feelings of 'hurt and shame' over Wayne's involvement in prostitute scandals.

The mother-of-four discusses discovering Wayne's encounters with prostitutes in a Liverpool brothel at the age of 16 in 2002, as well as learning about his involvement with former escorts Jennifer Thompson and Helen Wood in 2010.

During her appearance on This Morning on Thursday, she delved into her new release and explained the motivations behind choosing to 'tell her truth' and address Wayne's infidelity.

Speaking to hosts Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle, she said: 'I've had time to sit down and process it all and I wanted to tell my truth and also let people know who I am, the reasons behind my actions and thoughts.



'Obviously the relationship with Wayne has been hard over the years, but there's always been love there so why give up on it? And why not see if you can work it out?

'People haven't seen that because we've done that behind closed doors and it's been a battle at times, it's been hard.

'People only see what's in the press, they don't know what goes on in our life so it's to explain that this is what's happened - it was out there, we've dealt with it, and we're moving on.'

Coleen said she took her time in telling her story and admitted it finally felt like the right time to release her book and her Wagatha Christie Disney+ documentary, which saw her tell-all about her High Court trial against Rebekah Vardy.

Rebekah, 41, famously took Coleen to the High Court for libel – and lost – after Coleen claimed in October 2019 that stories about her were being leaked to the Press from Rebekah's social media account.