BLACKPINK's Lisa refuses to get special treatment as Celine brand ambassador

Lisa was named as the brand ambassador for Celine

BLACKPINK member Lisa was praised after it emerged that the singer, who made her millions with her glittering career, refused to avail a heavy discount.

After being named as the brand ambassador of Celine, the singer reportedly refused to take advantage of special discounts offered only to their brand’s representatives in a message exchange shared on X via Koreaboo.

As per the messages, the musician always put down her own credit card when making big purchases while swatting away discounts as low as 40%.

The messages revealed that Lisa was often sent items from the luxury fashion house in PR packages but despite this she also made her own purchases.

"CELINE] does give her things. PR sends her new products every year. But she also buys stuff, and she buys a lot every time," the text read.

"She uses her personal credit card, so it’s not with the company. An ambassador discount was offered to her, but she didn't use it.

"It was 40% off or 30% off, I forgot.

"Hahahaha it’s not like she needs to use the discount, she’s clearly a rich woman."