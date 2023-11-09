Kendall Jenner wants to have traditional marriage and three kids in future

File Footage

Kendall Jenner has recently expressed her wish to have a traditional marriage and three kids in the future.



On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the model was seen celebrating the birth of her baby horse, with Khloe and son Tatum along with Kris Jenner.

In the confessional, the supermodel said, “My baby horse was born. I think I have the most gorgeous baby, and I know everyone says that about their children but I really believe that I have the most gorgeous horse baby.”

Kris, who brought a cake with one long candle, replied in the confession, “I love to celebrate everything and I think it would be really special to celebrate Kendall’s new pony.”

Interestingly, Kris told Kendall that she saw the model having a baby and to which she asked her mother. “With who?”

Kris dished, “It wasn’t clear who it was with, it was just you had a baby.”

When momager asked if Kendall ever wants a kid so the model responded, “Of course. Three max. I’m cool with two, though.”

“I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that,” remarked Kendall.

In the confessional, Kris pointed out, “I know we’re all different, but me personally, I would love to see Kendall have a baby, and she’d be such a good mommy.”

Kendall stated, “I swear I got this, and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly.”

Kendall however added, “I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and like the ease in just picking up and going somewhere, I just like that right now.”

“I want wedding and am a traditional in that sense,” concluded the model.