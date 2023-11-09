Kim Kardashian declares she wants to remain single for one more year

Kim Kardashian has recently made it clear to remain single for now on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
During the show, the reality star wase seen talking about her plans to date again with her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his then-fiancé Lukas Gage while jetting off to Las Vegas.
Chris questioned Kim, “So you think you've got one more wedding inside you?” and she replied, “I don't know, I think I go back and forth.”
In a confessional interview, Kim clarified her statement about “two years of wanting to be single”.
Kim said that she made this comment “a year ago”, which means “I've got a year to go”.
“I think that will be really good for me. I am not looking, they seem to find me, but I'm not looking!” stated the SKIMS founder.
Interestingly, Kim would not be looking out for love but she knew what she wanted in her future partner.
“I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing and I won't stop until he fits every single one of those,” remarked Kim in a confessional.
Kim added she wanted “someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential”.
