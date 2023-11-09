Elon Musk ‘broken’ after Twitter, ‘locked himself in office’

Elon Musk is mentally challenged after buying social media platform Twitter and being booed at a comedy show.



According to author Ben Mezrich, Elon Musk allegedly experienced a mental breakdown as his worries that his reputation was being damaged while operating Twitter.

“He got to a point where he locked himself in his office, was so upset that the Twitter employees were considering calling in a wellness check by the San Francisco police because they thought he was going to self-harm,” the Breaking Twitter author alleged on CNBC Tuesday.

“I think he truly cares about his reputation,” he added.

Mezrich, 54, asserted that Musk, 52, has undergone significant personal transformation after acquiring the influential social media network in 2022.

“Twitter broke Elon Musk,” the writer said.

“Not only did he destroy this sort of global town hall, but he destroyed himself in the process.”

Mezrich linked several unfavorable events that happened last year to Musk's purported decrease in mental health.

The tech giant was booed in San Francisco last December at Dave Chapelle’s show.

The comedian, 50, teased Musk at the moment, “You weren’t expecting this, were ya?” before joking, “It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience.”

“Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life,” the SpaceX founder later talked about the incident on Twitter.

“It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh,” he further added sarcastically.

Musk was "shocked," according to Mezrich on CNBC, by the audience's response, adding, "This never happened to Elon before, and this spiral started."

The Tesla CEO was allegedly impacted by his son's attack by a "crazy stalker" in the same month as the comedy event, according to the author.