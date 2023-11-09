 
close
Wednesday November 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Fresh face emerges as This Morning host 'revealed'

Cat Deeley is set to co-host the show alongside Rylan Clark

By Christina Harrold
November 09, 2023
Fresh face emerges as This Morning host revealed
Fresh face emerges as This Morning host 'revealed' 

As per The Sun's report, Cat Deeley is set to co-host the show alongside Rylan Clark as producers look for an alternative to Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield.

Starting from Monday, November 13th, Cat and Rylan will be presenting This Morning together for a week.

An insider informed the publication, "Cat Deeley is a highly experienced professional, and the executives have been eager to bring her on board for quite some time."

"She takes live TV in her stride and his really witty and personable with guests.

"She is comfortable interviewing both popstars and politicians, so if it goes well she could be a much more permanent solution to Holly leaving. Cat would be safe captain to steady the ship.

Fresh face emerges as This Morning host revealed

"Rylan was a resounding success too so fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the future."

The news comes as Cat's husband Patrick Kielty has recently taken over as host of The Late Late Show. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors