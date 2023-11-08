Machine Gun Kelly teases fans with his new post

Machine Gun Kelly, who is a known Legend of Zelda fan, has teased his followers by revealing his desire.

MGK revealed that he wants do the lead role in "The Legend of Zelda", a live-action movie based on popular video-game series.

The American rapper shared a screengrab of an article to his Instagram Story and said he would like to star in the movie.

The 33-year-old wrote in a caption on the post: "If I don't play Link we have a problem," referencing the video-game series' protagonist.



Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox were seen wearing costumes inspired by Link and the series' other protagonist, the titular Princess Zelda, on Halloween night in Los Angeles last year.

The Legend of Zelda, which has released 19 titles since the original release in 1986, will be directed by Wes Ball, who's known for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The film's announcement came roughly seven months after Nintendo released The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made over $1 billion worldwide and is the second-highest grossing movie of the year in the United States and globally, after Barbie.