Irina Shayk gets candid about co-parenting daughter with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gets candid about co-parenting arrangement with her former partner Bradley Cooper.



In a new interview with ELLE magazine for November issue, the model, who share six-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley, opened up that they have “always made it work” when it comes to co-parenting Lea.

“We both take Lea everywhere with us. She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama’s working out’,” said Irina, after her split with Bradley in 2019.

Similarly, when Bradley is in the middle of filming, Irina mentioned that they plan a schedule that works for both of them, stating, “We always find a way.”

Gushing over Bradley, the model remarked, “He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Irina also told the outlet that she has made sure to raise her daughter well-aware of why her mother works so hard.

“Looking at my daughter now, she's growing up in a completely different environment,” pointed out 37-year-old.

Irina added, “She lives in the West Village. She went to all these countries in two months. But we want her to know the value of stuff. We want to show our daughter, ‘'You have to work hard to get something.’”