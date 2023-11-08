Gorgeous Katie Price entertains crowd with 'witty’ remarks during podcast live tour

Katie Price entertained the audience with her witty remarks during her podcast live tour on Tuesday night as she reportedly took a swipe at her ex Peter Andre.

The former glamour model, 45, was looking absolutely stunning in a figure-hugging pink catsuit, sparkly silver boots, and a 'Pricey' hat.

She was at the Lowry Theatre for a live performance of her podcast The Katie Price Show which she co-hosts with her younger sister Sophie Price.

During the show, the crowd reportedly booed her ex-peter as she discussed weddings and her former husbands.

She was married to the singer and TV personality, 50, from 2005–2009 and they share children Princess, 16, and Junior, 18.

The Sun reports that those watching made jeering noises when she referred to 'the Aussie from Wembley' - instead of naming him.

They claim she was left smiling and tried to hide her face with her microphone as the boos were heard all around the theatre.

She also spoke about her nuptials to Peter saying her £45,000 designer wedding dress had been left to rot after the divorce.

Katie added of fake friends in general: 'I've been used so many times, I'm sick of it now. I've cut so many people out of my life, I just have the people around me where I can look at what does that person benefit of me and what do I benefit of them.'