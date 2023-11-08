Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have realized the strength of staying relevant?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have realized the strength of staying relevant amid meeting with Hollywood 'super-networker' Michael Kives.

The couple headed to the city in Nevada for the closing concert of Katy Perry's residency at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday. Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were both spotted in the audience at the venue during the show where they spent time with investors Ken Griffin, 55, and Kives, 42.

According to PageSix, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Kives - who reportedly live near the couple in Montecito, California - were invited to the concert by their mutual friends the Herds.

The outlet reports that Kives sat directly behind the couple alongside United Talent Agency (UTA) agent Darnell Strom. It's been suggested that although the evening was "great networking," Meghan isn't currently working with them, with her instead signed to William Morris Endeavor (WME).

PR Strategist, Mentor and the Founder of PR with Perkes, Laura Perkes told us that the pair are clearly "working on their next move" after the meeting, "which can only be a good thing". She exclusively told us: "Since stepping down as working Royals and parting ways with the family to set up in the US, their brand image has been through a rollercoaster ride of extreme highs, followed by crashing lows.

"They know that public and media interest is still high, and whether people want to build them up or tear them down, they know that they need to stay relevant to keep people interested in what they're doing next. Sadly, the relationship with Netflix and Spotify went sour, despite an insane amount of interest in the couple at the time, yet it feels as though they're ready to move forward.

"There are only so many family secrets they can share and feuds to fuel the fire. As a PR consultant, I feel that it's time for them to work on projects that will help them rebuild their reputation and regain their power of influence," Laura added.