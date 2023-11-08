Lady Gaga’s former classmate reveals why she never liked pop star in college

Lady Gaga’s former classmate Carly Waddell has recently revealed the pop icon drove her “crazy” in back in college days.



Speaking on Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast, Waddel recalled her time studying alongside Gaga at NYU’s Tish School of the Arts.

She confessed that she wasn’t a fan of Gaga at the time, explaining, “I and our classmates would eat in a dance studio. And there was a piano, and Gaga would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every day.”

“And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her,” said the 38-year-old.

The Bachelor Nation star continued, “And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so, I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy.”

Waddell disclosed she dropped out of the program around the same time Gaga left the school. However, Waddell lauded Gaga for her singing skills and taking it to next level.

“I don't know, I don't know what she did, but she's a genius,” remarked Waddell.

The star mentioned, “I wasn't a fan of her at that moment, but I was not my best at that moment either.”

“We both dropped out of the program because we didn't love the program, and I'm sure she was just as unhappy in it as I was or she would have stayed,” she added.