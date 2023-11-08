Jennifer Aniston, Friends cast feels 'saddened' over not helping late Matthew Perry

File Footage

Matthew Perry’s close pals from television sitcom Friends expressed their remorse for not being there for the late comedian during his last days.



As per Closer Magazine, the 'grief-stricken' lead cast of the popular drama, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, have been facing difficulty in coping up with the sudden demise of the versatile artist.



A source close to the publication revealed, "They can’t believe he’s gone so soon and are desperately saddened they couldn’t do more, and that they hadn’t stayed as close."



According to reports, it is difficult for Perry’s friends to go on with their normal routine as they wish they could get another chance to help him more.



"He’d achieved such incredible success with his book, and seemed to be on a sober and healthy path," an insider shared.

The source further added that there were signs that Perry was starting to get his spark back and was feeling a whole lot more confident in himself. "It’s just so cruel that he’s been taken away so soon."

Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles residence on October 28.

As per TMZ, the actor died by apparent drowning. The publication further shared that no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.