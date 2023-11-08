Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: With political parties gearing up for general elections amid prevailing political turmoil and polarisation, former minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday expressed the desire for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif to play a role in easing the political temperature in the country.

The former information minister, while speaking to the media after appearing in Islamabad's district and sessions court in a fraud case, believes that there is a need for "dialogue" between political parties to tackle prevailing political instability in the country.

"There is a need for dialogue between political parties," Fawad said, adding, "Nawaz should play [his] role [with regard to] general elections and easing of political temperature [in the country]."

Referring to allegations that Nawaz's return was part of the deal, Fawad urged the former premier not to win the elections in such a manner after 50 years of political experience

It is pertinent to mention that Nawaz — who returned to Pakistan on October 21 after a four-year self-imposed exile — has secured notable relief in various domains including the Al Azizia and Avenfield cases, with the Punjab government suspending his sentence in the former.

Before his arrival, the PML-N supremo was given protective bail in two graft cases, and arrest warrants in another case were suspended before his arrival paving a way for his smooth return.

Both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have complained of the absence of a "level playing field" alleging that the PML-N and its leader are being given "preferential treatment".

What kind of prime minister would Nawaz be if he became the country's premier in such a manner, Fawad said adding: "Who will accept such election [results] even if Nawaz wins it?"

Commenting on the prospects of political dialogue and reconciliation, he said that there's a "100% possibility" of political reconciliation.

He also highlighted that negotiations between the PTI and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were productive and "did not fail".

Fawad sent to Adiala jail in fraud case

Earlier today, Islamabad police presented the former minister before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood after the expiration of his one-day physical remand in the fraud case.

Fawad was arrested from his Islamabad residence on November 4 (Saturday) after a complaint was filed against him in Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station for taking a Rs5 million bribe in exchange for a job.

During the hearing in district and session court, the politician complained about the non-serious attitude of both the complainant and the prosecution.

"Today is [my] third court appearance [in the case] and the complainant is nowhere to be seen," Fawad said.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption Rawalpindi withdrew its summon against Fawad with the court directing the department to submit in writing along with its reasons if it intends to investigate the former minister.

The court then sent the ex-information minister to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.