'The Marvels' box office projections hint at lackluster opening

The upcoming superhero sequel The Marvels is projected to have a lackluster box office opening, with analysts predicting a domestic debut of just $60 million to $65 million.

This would be the lowest opening for a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film since 2015's Ant-Man, which grossed $57.2 million in its first weekend.

The relatively low projections for The Marvels come as a surprise, given the film's strong cast and its connection to the popular Captain Marvel franchise.

The first Captain Marvel film grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and its sequel is expected to feature similar action-packed spectacle and humor.

However, there are a few factors that could be contributing to the soft box office projections for the movie.

The film's trailers have been met with mixed reviews, with some critics praising the film's visuals and action sequences while others criticising its humor and tone.

Additionally, the film is facing stiff competition from other blockbusters, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Despite the low projections, it's important to note that The Marvels could still surprise at the box office. The MCU has a proven track record of success, and the film could benefit from positive word-of-mouth.

Additionally, the film is expected to have a strong international opening, which could help to offset any potential domestic underperformance.