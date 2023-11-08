Suki Waterhouse teases baby bump again while hiking with beau Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson further fueled pregnancy rumours.

During one of their routinely hikes in Los Angeles, Waterhouse, 31, displayed what appeared to be a baby bump as she walked hand-in-hand alongside her beau.

Photographs obtained by the DailyMail show the enamoured pair, who have been together for five years, walking hand-in-hand on the nature trek as the Daisy Jones & The Six actress seemed to conceal her growing bump with an oversized hoodie and jacket.

The former model kept cosy in a lavender hoodie and black jacket, but kept her legs bare in camouflage gym shorts. Meanwhile, the Batman star followed suit in a light-fabric, tan jacket and black knee-length shorts.

Waterhouse and Pattinson first sparked pregnancy speculations last week while on another hike, when onlookers first spotted what they similarly thought was a baby bump concealed under layers of warm clothing.

However, the notoriously private couple has not made any official pregnancy announcements yet, and no pregnancy speculations have been confirmed.

The pair were first linked together in 2018, but have kept their relationship under the radar, because, according to Pattinson in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, “If you let people in [your relationship], it devalues what love is.”