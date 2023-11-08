Is Jennie Kim officially leaving BLACKPINK?

Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK was attempting to establish her own agency

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim reportedly has no plans to continue as a member of the girl group amid speculation that the band was on the verge to disband.

Earlier in July, it was reported that the singer was in the midst of launching her own agency all while working behind the scenes with the group’s label YG Entertainment to end her contract.

After there were no developments on Jennie’s independent agency, fans believed that she was likely going to continue her run with the label however, the 27-year-old vocalist dropped the first sliver of hint on her future plans.

Following her successful acting debut in HBO’s The Idol, the singer also teased a new single called You & Me as a solo artist.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed that her work would not be associated to BLACKPINK’s image but rather reflect her own individual self as an artist.

“I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s,” she told the publication in October this year.