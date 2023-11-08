The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki talks filming ‘unpleasant’ Princess Diana’s death

File Footage

Elizabeth Debicki revealed her inner feelings of recreating Princess Diana’s tragic death scene in the coming season of The Crown, a popular Netflix show based on the British royal family.

During her conversation with Netflix, the actress, who returns in the sixth and final season of the series, called the process of filming "heavy and very manic, and incredibly invasive."



The highly anticipated season of the series will revolve around Princess Diana's final days and her fatal car accident which took place in 1997 in Paris.

Elizabeth said, "At times it’s almost like an anomalistic response to being pursued, by that many actors playing the press, because there’s nowhere you can go and you only have to be in a situation like that for about a minute before you realize this is completely unbearable."



She further revealed that she felt trapped while shooting the historic scene during daytime in Paris. "It’s a really unpleasant experience."

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Moreover, Elizabeth shared her experience of portraying the respected late royal figure, saying, "She’s like a symbol, like a magical person."



She continued, "I’m coming to understand more intimately how she existed and still exists very profoundly in the collective consciousness."



Hailed from Australia, Elizabeth recalled her sweet childhood memories associated with the late mother of Princes William and Harry.



"I think it’s amazing that from age 7, I would remember somebody who had no actual impact on my life as a child in Australia — and yet I was very aware of her presence in the world," she added.