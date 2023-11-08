Selena Gomez sparks romance rumors with record producer Benny Blanco

Flames are apparently burning between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco behind the scenes.

The 31-year-old singer is said to be romantically involved with the record producer for quite sometime now, a tipster told celebrity Instagram account, DeuxMoi.

Gomez and Blanco frequently collaborated on songs for the last few years; the Graduation artist most recently co-produced the pop star’s latest track, Single Soon.

He was also among her celebrity friends to attend the Rare Beauty mogul’s 31st birthday earlier this year.

Gomez was last linked with British singer Zayn Malik, who the insider said was “more of a distraction.”

For the unversed, the One Direction alum has been deep in the Taylor Swift squad; he was together with model Gigi Hadid on and off for nearly six years and shares a three-year-old daughter with her.

The Pillowtalk singer also worked with Swift for the soundtrack of film Fifty Shades Darker called, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.

Meanwhile, the Love Story singer is basking in the attention of her most recent romance with Travis Kelce, and Gomez is believed to be “concerned” about the pace of the relationship.

The tipster clarified to DeuxMoi, “That’s an impossible concept from every angle historically. Selena’s also been deep in her own (boy/girl hear emoji) for a while.”