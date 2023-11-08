‘The Marvels’ director Nia DaCosta wishes to work with This Bollywood Khan

Nia DaCosta, the director of the highly awaited MCU film, The Marvels, recently expressed her desire to collaborate with the Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan.



In conversation with News18, the filmmaker heaped praise on the 'King Khan' of B-town, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn't he? It's kind of a no-brainer in that sense."



During the interview, Nia was asked if she had considered casting any actor from the Indian film industry like Farhan Akhtar who appeared in the last year’s movie, Ms Marvel.



She said, "I never thought about that. I think we were just keeping everything really organic so we never wanted to do any kind of stunt casting. But there is always time, there’s always time."



The upcoming movie features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.



While talking about the diverse cast of the film, Nia said, "I was just excited for the opportunity to put more people in the film from different backgrounds but I didn’t feel pressured around it."



The Marvels is all set to hit cinemas on November 10, 2023.