Jennifer Aniston was first to arrive to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s funeral

Jennifer Aniston was reportedly one of the first people to arrive on Matthew Perry’s funeral last week.



Page Six reported that Aniston, 54, arrived at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood along with her body guards on Friday – six days after Perry’s shocking and untimely death at the age of 54.

She then rendezvoused with the rest of her Friends co-stars, including Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, outside the venue so they could walk in together, as photographed by multiple aerial paparazzi shots. Though Matt LeBlanc was not pictured, he joined the group later.

As the longtime colleagues paid tribute to their late friend, Aniston reportedly “kept herself to herself” throughout the “high profile” hour-long gathering, per the Daily Mail.

The We’re the Millers star has reportedly been “struggling most acutely” among the cast members after Perry’s death, with the one-year death anniversary of her father just around the corner, per Page Six.

Aniston was reportedly very close with the late The Whole Nine Yards actor, with Perry even crediting her for reaching out “the most” during his substance abuse struggles.

She even broke down in tears during a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer, telling her about Perry’s struggles, “He struggled and we didn’t know. We weren’t equipped to deal with it. Nobody had ever dealt with that.”