Lance Bass reveals NSYNC’s reaction to Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir

Lance Bass shared that despite Britney Spears’ bombshell revelations about her ex-Justin Timberlake, the *NSYNC bandmates are still going strong.

The singer, 44, talked about his bond with the bandmates, Timberlake, JC Chase, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, after they reconnected for their recent song, Better Place.

Spears and Timberlake dated back in 1999 to 2002. The Hold Me Closer singer revealed in her memoir, The Woman In Me, that she became pregnant with Timberlake’s baby but had an abortion. She also accused her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her all the time.

Bass shared that he talks to his bandmates “all the time,” and following the memoir, they are “all good. “People will survive,” she told the outlet.

Previously, in an impromptu airport interview with TMZ, Bass confirmed that he bought Britney’s memoir and intended to read it on his flight.

When asked about the heat Timberlake has been receiving from some fans following the memoir’s release, Bass responded, “Everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let’s take a note from her.”

Bass also shares a good friendship with the Oops… I Did It Again singer. Back in July, the two met up and Spears met with Bass’ two-year-old twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” Spears wrote on X, formerly Twitter.