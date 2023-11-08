Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take newborn son home for the first time

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heading home with their newborn for the first time.

After giving birth to her first child with husband Barker last week, the now-mom-of-four was finally discharged from the Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday and headed home with her new little family.

Photographs obtained by TMZ show the Poosh founder sitting in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover, as the Blink-182 drummer drove them home.

Though it was unclear in the pictures, the outlet reported that it was highly likely that the baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was in the car with his parents, presumably snoozing away in the backseat.

It is unclear exactly when baby Barker was born, but insiders told People Magazine that the Kardashians star arrived at the hospital, on 30 October, which would mean that her wish for a Halloween baby may have came true.

Throughout the week, Barker was seen frequenting Cedar’s, where the Kardashian sisters have previously given birth. However, not much of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, except Kylie, were spotted at the hospital.

Rocky, named after Travis’s favourite movie, went home to a horde of half-siblings from Kardashian and Barker’s previous relationships.