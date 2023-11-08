Chase Stokes talks his red fashion moment with Kelsea Ballerini at 2023 VMAs

Chase Stokes is taking fashion inspiration from his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini as the quickly near their first anniversary.

The Outer Banks actor, 31 and the country singer, 30, who first sparked romance rumours in January, walked the red carpet on Monday for CFDA Fashion Awards.

During their appearance, Stokes told People Magazine that Ballerini has given him a “little yeehaw” for his style. “I mean, I grew up in the south, so like not entirely, but she’s definitely brought it out in me.”

The actor, who was dressed in a steel blue suit by American menswear designer of the year nominee Teddy Vonranson, added that both of them have been influencing each other’s style since they started dating.

In another instance, Stokes talked about the “serendipitous” moment they coordinated their outfits for the 2023 VMAs.

“Everybody thought the VMAs was coordinated, but that was a look I was going to wear for something else,” he revealed. “Then I missed my flight, so I couldn’t wear that. Then I was like, ‘OK, this kind of worked.’”

Stokes also gushed over his girlfriend with pride recalling how it felt watching the Love Me Like You Mean It singer performed in her hometown for her Heartfirst Tour, and headlining the show.

“I’m still recouping my hearing from how loud it was … for her to go back to her hometown and to sell out an arena, like that stage — it was the coolest thing. I cried the whole time,” he said.