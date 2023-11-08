Kim Kardashian twins with Odell Beckham Jr. amid dating rumours

Kim Kardashian turned heads at Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in NYC Monday in a black leather dress.



Her birthday party attendance in the attractive gown comes amid rumours that the reality star is “hanging out” with the wide receiver recently.

The 43-year-old Kardashians star quickly switched to a similar outfit with a plunging neckline from the form-fitting black Chrome Hearts dress she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night.

While her CFDA red carpet dress had an embossed cross design similar to that of the vest top and long skirt, her party outfit had a plunging, lace-up front, which was the complete opposite of the high neckline of her awards appearance.

For the '90s-themed soirée at WSA, the founder of Skims layered two brilliant necklaces over the dress, one of which had a string of shimmering diamond crosses dangling from it.

Kardashian accessorized her edgy birthday party ensemble with 7-inch-tall Pleaser heels with a clear front, keeping her hair piled up in an elegant updo.

On his special day, the 31-year-old wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens went shirtless beneath a black leather vest that matched the creator of Skims. He accessorized his appearance with silver sunglasses and black leather pants.



