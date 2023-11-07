Megan Fox breaks silence on suffering miscarriage at 10 weeks in new book of poetry

File Footage

Megan Fox has recently broken silence on suffering miscarriage in her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.



In her book, the Transformers star explained her miscarriage with partner Machine Gun Kelly in two poems as she penned about an “ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, saying ‘maybe if you hadn't... maybe if I had…’”

Fox writes, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," \and later, but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

Another line is about imagining holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides”.

“I will pay any price,” shares the Jennifer’s Body actress, while stating, “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Earlier in May 2022, Fox's fiancé paid tribute to his unborn child by dedicating his Billboard Music Awards performance of his song Twin Flame to Fox.

The actress and writer also addressed abuse and toxic relationships in her poetry.

In her statement, Fox pointed out that the “collection was her attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence”.

"I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins," she disclosed.

Fox added, “My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”