Prince William, Kate Middleton didn't join King Charles on his historic event

King Charles III, who attended the State Opening of Parliament for the first time since his accession, was not joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton at his historic event on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old, who wore the Imperial State Crown for the first time since his coronation and read the King's Speech, was accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla. His sister Princess Anne also took part in the event in her role as Gold Stick in Waiting. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales remained absent from the event.

As per rules, the future king is not obliged to attend the State Opening of Parliament, but King Charles as heir to the throne accompanied his mother Queen Elizabeth II several times throughout her reign.

The Prince of Wales did not attend his father's big event as he was in Singapore to attend Earthshot Prize awards ceremony there. He hit the green carpet alongside Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K. Brown as they honoured the next wave of environmentalists coming up with answers to the planet's most pressing problems.



Kate did not accompany his husband due to support his son Prince George for his exams. The Princess of Wales also missed out the King's event as she was busy with her children at home.