Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' first look of opening scene: See

Fans went crazy when the Stranger Things writers' room account revealed the first scene information from Season 5.



"The sound of COLD WIND" ushers in a gloomy scene. ALMIGHT TREES. And the voice of a child. singing a well-known tune." Soon, there was much conjecture about what song the young artist would be singing.

Many speculated that it was a reference to Will Byers' eerie performance of Should I Stay or Should I Go from Season 1 when he was trapped in the Upside Down. The possibility of a retro moment connecting the final season to the first few episodes created a lot of excitement.

The show was originally scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2024, but production delays have extended the wait for its conclusion. Now, the show is anticipated to premiere in 2025.

The show's 2024 Netflix launch was initially slated to happen, but production setbacks have prolonged the wait for its finale. It is now projected that the programme will debut in 2025.

Levy said: “We've already watched the cast of our show grow up in the public eye, and between 12 and 22, every human being changes profoundly.”

“The 80s are also our friends in returning these young adult actors to their iconic Hawkins characters.”

“We're going to use all the tools available to us,” said Levy of Stranger Things season 5 production.