Khloe Kardashian under fire after failing photoshop snap

Social media users have accused Khloe Kardashian of making yet another Photoshop error in her most recent Instagram post.
The Kardashians star honoured Kris Jenner on her 68th birthday by sharing a carousel of pictures of her and her mother.
However, out of all the photographs in the collection, the first one attracted the most attention, with Instagram users accusing Khloe of a Photoshop-altering gaffe.
Khloe and Kris were seen in the photo beaming warmly at each other and nuzzling each other's noses. Kris looked amazing in a black, structured dress in the avant-garde style, accessorised with large, sparkling earrings.
Khloe, on the other hand, looked amazing in a strapless champagne-coloured dress that flaunted her toned arms. However, other admirers felt that something about her arms was off, and they voiced their opinions in the comments area.
While some social media users said that Khloe's right arm appeared to bend abnormally above her elbow, others noted that Kris and Khloe had extremely flawless faces and necks, as if they had been Photoshopped.
Taking to a Reddit forum to comment on the picture, one person said: "At this point it’s just insulting. Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we’re idiots who actually think they look like that? What’s the point?"
"Legit.. who’s faces are those??!", another added. A third said: "Hoooooow is her team letting her do this s–t omg … That’s a weird way to photoshop an arm. You’d think she’d notice that."
A fourth remarked: "This clearly was a very sweet photo. They should’ve left it alone." And a fifth commented: "It's just so sad honestly like you can’t post a photo with your mom without altering your perfectly fine arm?"
Protection from day-to-day crimes and fight against anti-Semitism were at the center of King Charles' speech
Priyanka Chopra shared her two cents on a panel discussion
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she has no desire to resume her acting career at CFDA Awards
King Charles makes first speech to Parliament as monarch
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's author friend has long been a supporter of the couple
Meghan is planning to return to TV after legal war with sister and fallout with the royal family