Khloe Kardashian under fire after failing photoshop snap

Social media users have accused Khloe Kardashian of making yet another Photoshop error in her most recent Instagram post.



The Kardashians star honoured Kris Jenner on her 68th birthday by sharing a carousel of pictures of her and her mother.

However, out of all the photographs in the collection, the first one attracted the most attention, with Instagram users accusing Khloe of a Photoshop-altering gaffe.

Khloe and Kris were seen in the photo beaming warmly at each other and nuzzling each other's noses. Kris looked amazing in a black, structured dress in the avant-garde style, accessorised with large, sparkling earrings.

Khloe, on the other hand, looked amazing in a strapless champagne-coloured dress that flaunted her toned arms. However, other admirers felt that something about her arms was off, and they voiced their opinions in the comments area.

While some social media users said that Khloe's right arm appeared to bend abnormally above her elbow, others noted that Kris and Khloe had extremely flawless faces and necks, as if they had been Photoshopped.

Taking to a Reddit forum to comment on the picture, one person said: "At this point it’s just insulting. Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we’re idiots who actually think they look like that? What’s the point?"

"Legit.. who’s faces are those??!", another added. A third said: "Hoooooow is her team letting her do this s–t omg … That’s a weird way to photoshop an arm. You’d think she’d notice that."

A fourth remarked: "This clearly was a very sweet photo. They should’ve left it alone." And a fifth commented: "It's just so sad honestly like you can’t post a photo with your mom without altering your perfectly fine arm?"