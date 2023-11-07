Barbra Streisand reflects on leaving showbusiness career in new tell-all memoir

Barbra Streisand has recently spilled the tea on leaving showbusiness career in her new memoir, My Name is Barbra, which releases today.
Speaking to BBC, Barbra revealed, “I left showbusiness because I want to live life.”
He continued, “I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us.”
“Life is fun for me when they come over,” said the 81-year-old.
While surrounded by glitz and glamour, Barbra confessed, “I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun.”
Earlier, in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning, Barbra opened up that she would have not written about her famous ex-lovers if she was not told to.
“I didn't want to write about any of them! My editor said, ‘You have to leave some blood on the page’,” added the Grammy winner.
Meanwhile, Barbra also dished she never underwent a nose job after receiving cruel comments about her looks during her early career in entertainment.
Although her looks were likened to “an amiable anteater, a sour persimmon, a furious hamster”, she feared a nose job would damage her famous voice.
