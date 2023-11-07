Charles outlines vision for Britain's better future in first King's speech

King Charles made history as the first King to deliver a speech at the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in over 70 years.

The monarch was equipped with laying out a list of legislation the Tories want to bring in over the next Parliamentary term.

It was also the first time Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out his legislative priorities since entering No 10.

Charles began his speech with a brief tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II and went on to reflected on Covid-19 and the war of Ukraine as the “significant long-term challenges” for the country.

In the speech, the Government vowed to bring down inflation to safeguard the financial security of the country.

“My ministers will strengthen education for the long term,” the speech read. “Steps will be taken to ensure young people have the knowledge and skills to succeed, through the introduction of the Advanced British Standard that will bring technical and academic routes into a single qualification.”

Charles also vowed that his government will strive towards a more competitive economy through bills that will help promote trade and investment.

He also promised reforms in welfare to support more people in finding employment, as well as promoting the integrity of the Union and strengthening the social fabric of the United Kingdom.

In the healthcare sector, the monarch aimed to improve the National Health Service (NHS) by reducing waiting lists and enhance the healthcare workforce as well as expand and transform mental health services.

A ban in smoking sales to children was also imposed to create a smoke-free generation. Housing market reforms were also introduced to make it easier for leaseholders to purchase their freehold and address exploitative service charges.

Charles also looked forward to the Government building a national Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre to double down on their commitment to tackle anti-Semitism.

Legislation about protection of civilians from terrorism, as well as safety from crime, and strengthening security and intelligence services to combat new threats were also announced.