Jeremy Renner feels his 'duty' to be 'exceptional' after fatal accident

Jeremy Renner is not taking his life for granted after the fatal snow plough accident earlier this year.



In the wake of his almost fatal snow plough accident on January 1, the actor posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram on Monday. He disclosed every treatment he had been receiving to speed up his recuperation.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday," Renner wrote in his Instagram caption. “Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on….”

The 52-year-old star of Avengers: Endgame continued by saying that "his mind" and his "will keep pushing through his recovery" have been his greatest forms of therapy. He went on to say that he believes it is "his duty" to be "exceptional" in light of his injury.

“Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure,” he added.

Renner's representatives stated in January that he was in critical but stable condition after a snowplough accident.

Renner has been quite transparent about his healing process after the tragedy. He told CNN last month that he no longer keeps someone "fat" in his life and that he is extremely specific about the kind of activities he wants to engage in.