Inside Priyanka Chopra's touching comments on women empowerment

Priyanka Chopra aims to create uplifting safe spaces for women

Priyanka Chopra recently talked about the importance of creating safe spaces for the coming generation of women.

The Citadel actress collaborated with the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club which is an initiative to empower women in different walks of life.

During her conversation with the TV personality, Tiffany Reid, Chopra shared that she loves mentoring young people. "I really believe in when you take a step forward you turn back and pull somebody up with you."

The internationally celebrated artist further said that she has been blessed to be surrounded by confident women in her life.



Chopra continued, "those women have encouraged me to have an opinion in a crowded room."



Chopra lauded the previous generation of women who fought for their voting rights which became a sign of relief for this generation.

"So what is our generation going to fight for the next generation that they will not have to worry about? It's our responsibility," she added.



Moreover, the Quantico star urged fellow women to start appreciating the good work of each other as such uplifting words can go a long way.



On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in a movie named, Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

