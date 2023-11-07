Prince Harry, Meghan's close pal receives scathing backlash: 'Disgusting, nasty'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend Omid Scobie was called a "piece of work"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial mouthpiece Omid Scobie was criticised for his 'nasty' move to write a scathing book on the royal family.

Royal commentator Angela Levin, according to Express, branded the royal author a "nasty piece of work" over his upcoming book Endgame which promises to lift the lid on many secrets of the royal family.

"I find it so horrible that Omid is doing this new book, it’s really disgusting," she said.

"King Charles is very popular, it’s nonsense. Prince William didn’t want to be King."

She added: "As for Camilla…to say about her ‘she will go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image’ - I think she’s the last person to do that. She doesn’t want to try to have an image, she just wants to be supportive of her husband."

She said: "Harry is absolutely determined not to [visit], not to compromise until his father has apologised to Meghan and he wants William to do the same thing as well."

Among the anticipated bombshell claims, it is reported that the author may expose the unnamed "racist" royal member who reportedly quizzed Meghan over her then unborn son's, Prince Archie, skin colour.