Pakistan dispatches second aid consignment to war-hit Gaza

Relief assistance for the Gaza strip being loaded in a plane at the Islamabad airport. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday dispatched the second consignment of relief goods for the war-hit Gaza, which has been under attack by the Israeli forces since October 7.

The relief goods, consisting of hygiene kits, medicines and food packages, were sent in a special flight and were seen off by Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Human Rights Minister Khalil George.

Palestinian Ambassador in Islamabad Ahmad Jawad Rabei and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also present during the sendoff ceremony at Islamabad International Airport.



The first consignment was sent on October 19.



FM Jilani expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters and condemned Israel’s brutal, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force against civilians, including women and children, currently besieged in Gaza.

The top Pakistani diplomat underlined the urgency of bringing an immediate end to Israeli aggression and lifting the siege of Gaza. He also called for upholding the principles of justice and humanity and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Israel has intensified its ground operation and bombardment on the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' October 7 attacks, which caught Netanyahu Benjamin's administration by surprise.



Israel — by targeting schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, and even refugee camps where terrified civilians have taken shelter — has so far killed more than 10,000 people, including 4,800 children.

Israel has accused Hamas of hiding among civilians and has been using this explanation as an excuse when it faces criticism for targeting besieged civilians.

Honduras, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Jordan, and Bahrain have called back their envoys from Israel, and some have also cut their diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, whose forces have besieged Gaza for 17 years.

Global powers, including the United States and the United Nations, have called on Israel to ensure that civilian casualties are avoided in its relentless pursuit to eliminate Hamas, but to no avail.

The UN is also calling for an immediate ceasefire to at least allow aid to flow smoothly to the war-torn strip and permit the exchange of hostages.

Israeli PM Netanyahu, however, has ruled out halting his forces' assault on Gaza and stressed that they would continue to pound the Hamas-run enclave.

The Israel-Hamas war is still ongoing and an ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues to escalate the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.