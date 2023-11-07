Prince William 'genuinely happy' without Princess Kate in Singapore

file footage

Prince William has been heralded for his confident demeanor during his visit to Singapore without Kate Middleton.



The Prince of Wales jetted off solo to the Southeast Asian country to kick off third annual Earthshot Prize awards, while the Princess stayed back in the UK to help their oldest son Prince George with his upcoming exams.

Speaking to the Daily Express, body language expert Darren Stanton reflected on the future King’s conduct during his speech at the global summit of United for Wildlife.

"In terms of body language, William doesn’t tend to display as many self-reassuring gestures as he once did,” he shared.

"[William] is confident enough to carry himself on his own, and he’s not at a loss when Kate isn’t there,” the expert explained.

Reiterating on his previous analysis, Stanton continued: "When William and Kate are together, he often lets her take centre stage."

"However, you can tell he is genuinely happy to be at the event by himself. It’s a very authentic display from William,” he added.

The latest flight of Prince George’s father isn’t his first one; he also traveled to New York City without the future Queen Consort in September.

At the time, Stanton revealed William takes a “more reserved approach and isn’t as animated as he can be when joined by Kate.”

He also compared his “minimal gestures” with that of the late Queen, noting the King-in-waiting “chooses to have more of an understated yet stoic presence.”