PML-N announces electoral alliance with MQM-P

LAHORE: In a major development in the country’s electoral politics, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have announced to contest the February 8 polls jointly.

The development comes following a meeting of an MQM-P delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party's Model Town secretariat.

Later, speaking to the media, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said, "It had been decided that both parties will contest February 8 polls jointly".

“Both parties have agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current crises and to put Pakistan back on the path of development. The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas. The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days,” a PML-N statement issued after the meeting stated.

