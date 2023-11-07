Ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon appointed PML-N's Sindh president

Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon. — APP/File

Bashir Memon, the former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency, has been appointed as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Sindh, the party announced on Tuesday.

In a major organisational change, the Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N has chosen the former bureaucrat for the top provincial position in the party, while Shah Muhammad Shah has been appointed as the vice president.

The party has also issued an official notification in this regard.

"In exercise of powers conferred to President, PML-N under article 13(b) of the Constitution of the party, President PML-N is pleased to nominate Mr Bashir Memon as Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh with immediate effect," a statement released by the PML-N mentioned.

Earlier after Memon joined the party, he was made the convenor of its Sindh reception committee, which was formed and tasked to welcome PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

Notification issued by PML-N. — Provided by author

The ex-government servant joined the PML-N on September 29 this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Memon was accused of facilitating a suspect wanted for financial crimes overseas and for failing to investigate the person's money laundering allegations. However, the sessions court acquitted the former FIA head in April last year.



Separately, the former cop — during an interview with a private news channel in October 2022 — confirmed the claims made by a hacker that he was locked in a washroom on the then-prime minister, Imran Khan’s directive and pressurised to follow his orders.

Memon, responding to the claims, confirmed the details, alleging that the former premier used abusive language for PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, which infuriated him and he responded harshly.

The then-principal secretary of PM, Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom, he added.