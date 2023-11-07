Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. agree to reprise Marvel roles: report

Two of the six original cast of the Avengers have reportedly agreed to return.

A report from BGR revealed Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans already signed with the MCU execs to reprise their roles as Iron Man and Captain America respectively.

An industry insider on X, formerly Twitter, also confirmed Robert and Chris agreed to return during a negotiation meeting with the franchise before the SAG-AFTRA strike cropped up.

The empire of Marvel visibly went downhill after the culmination of Phase 4 in 2019 with the release of Avengers: Endgame.

Many characters met their respective fates at the end of the film, including Iron Man who lost his life to save the universe. Meanwhile, Captain America retired his title to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.

According to Variety, the top brass of the comic book franchise had an elaborate meeting in Palm Springs to discuss the studio’s future.

During the meeting, they reportedly discussed to bring back the original six cast members, including Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Clint Barton/Hawkeye by Jeremy Renner, Bruce Banner/Hulk essayed by Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.