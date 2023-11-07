Jennifer Aniston ‘struggling most acutely’ of friends from Matthew Perry’s death

Jennifer Aniston is finding it hard to move on from the death of her beloved Friends co-star Matthew Perry.



The NBC sitcom star has reportedly taken Perry’s death at the age of 54 very hard, according to a reliable industry source.

At his funeral on Friday, she and the other four cast members of Friends expressed their grief.

“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courtney (Cox) are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” the source told Page Six.

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner.”

The source continued, “She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

When the actress announced her father, John Aniston, 89,'s passing on November 11, she referred to him as "one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew." He was a cast member of Days of Our Lives.

“She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source added.

The 54-year-old actor attended Perry's funeral on Friday at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles, which is just minutes from the Warner Bros. studios where the NBC comedy was filmed for ten years, along with the other cast members Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.