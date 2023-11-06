Prince Harry's snub 'will not change the King’s love for his son'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have decided not to attend the party next week at Clarence House, look set to spend Christmas away from the UK after turning down King Charles's birthday invitation.



The Duke has decided not to attend his father King Charles' party next week, according The Sunday Times.

"There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon. There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews, a royal insider told the outlet.



"But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is," they added.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have spent the last three Christmases away from Britain, won't return to the UK for the festive period even this year.



"He [Harry] is getting used to a California Christmas. I don't see that this Christmas will be any different," royal expert Katie Nicholl told the outlet.



"Relations with his family are very strained. He does not speak to his brother. He barely talks to his father. There is absolutely zero chance of him coming back to Britain for a British Christmas," she continued.



"He seems to be enjoying his Californian life and everything that the lifestyle affords him. California is home, his children are growing up very much steeped in their culture, speaking in American accents, and enjoying Thanksgiving before Christmas. I think that is what we will see them enjoy again this year," concluded Katie.