Meghan Markle, former bestie Jessica Mulroney avoid awkward encounter in Las Vegas

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle headed to Las Vegas with her husband, Prince Harry, for a stylish date night at one of Katy Perry's final residency concerts.

Video footage shared online showed the couple enjoying the concert from the front seats of the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex's former best friend, Jessica Mulroney, was also in Las Vegas for business. She was working behind the scenes at Bravocon, a star-studded reality television event, held at the Paris Theater nearby.

Though Meghan and Jessica had been inseparable for over a decade, their friendship appears to have cooled over the years. Despite the coincidental overlap in their Vegas trips, there was no sign of a meet-up between the two.

Meghan and Harry are neighbours with Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, as they all live in the upscale Montecito, California neighborhood. Katy and Orlando purchased a luxurious property there for $14.2 million in 2020.

Upon arriving at the concert, Meghan turned heads in a stunning £5,576 Valentino mini dress with capped sleeves, paired with £585 black Louboutin stilettos, creating a remarkable all-black ensemble as they joined the VIP section with the presence of Celine Dion.